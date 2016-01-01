Dr. Bradlee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Bradlee, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Bradlee, PHD is a Psychologist in Vacaville, CA.
Dr. Bradlee works at
Locations
Vacaville Psychological Services301 Alamo Dr Ste C, Vacaville, CA 95688 Directions (707) 455-8541
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Bradlee, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477589786
Dr. Bradlee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradlee works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradlee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.