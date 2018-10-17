Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peter Byrne, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Byrne, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.

Locations
- 1 24 M St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 363-9017
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Psychologist. He worked with me for years and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Byrne, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1215214986
