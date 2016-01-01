See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Torrance, CA
Peter Carlson, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Peter Carlson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    23210 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 325-8787
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Peter Carlson, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710014683
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Carlson, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peter Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Peter Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

