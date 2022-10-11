Dr. Clark accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Clark, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Clark, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Covington, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 203 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-9333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
We were able to get an appointment to see Dr. Clark much quicker than I expected! I was very impressed with Dr. Clark's patience and his willingness to listen to all of my concerns as the parent as well as things from my child's perspective. I feel he provided a fair assessment utilizing experience, technology and expertise. Based on our personal experience, I would recommend Dr. Clark for those seeking assistance regarding adolescent ADD/ADHD within the age range of 7-10.
About Dr. Peter Clark, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1447310289
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.