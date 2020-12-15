See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Peter Dunn, OD

Optometry
3.1 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Dunn, OD

Dr. Peter Dunn, OD is an Optometrist in Greensboro, NC. 

Dr. Dunn works at Dunn, Peter Dr in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dunn Peter Dr
    306 Muirs Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 645-7107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    
    About Dr. Peter Dunn, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619925799
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Dunn, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

