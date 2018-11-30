Dr. Ewert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Ewert, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Ewert, PHD
Dr. Peter Ewert, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Ewert works at
Dr. Ewert's Office Locations
Carolina Neuroservices6853 Fairview Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 366-9930
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ewert and his staff are friendly and very helpful. He was honest and addressed all my wife's and My concerns.
About Dr. Peter Ewert, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1730188020
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewert accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewert works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewert.
