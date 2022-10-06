Peter Glanville has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Glanville, PA-C
Peter Glanville, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Peter Glanville works at
Locations
Columbia Medical Associates546 N Jefferson Ln Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 688-6700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
Peter is a ln extremely caring, knowledgeable provider. The communication with his office from setting appointments to coordinating prescriptions is top notch. My health is very complicated and Peter listened and took my concerns seriously with compassion. He is the kind of person who is very interested in learning so he doesn’t come across that he knows it all but cites new research, studies, etc. pertaining to any treatment plan. I highly recommend Peter as a great integrative medical provider!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144622036
Peter Glanville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Glanville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
