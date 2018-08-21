See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Reston, VA
Peter Goldberg, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Peter Goldberg, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Tech.

Peter Goldberg works at Peter Goldberg LMFT in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Goldberg LMFT
    11335 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 282-0315

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Peter Goldberg, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730299900
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Center For Multicultural Human Services
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Tech
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Goldberg, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peter Goldberg accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Peter Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peter Goldberg works at Peter Goldberg LMFT in Reston, VA. View the full address on Peter Goldberg’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Peter Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

