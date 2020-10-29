Peter Groce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Groce
Peter Groce is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Centralwest Healthcare Inc.3960 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 652-0100
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I loved Peter when I saw him a couple times. Very caring and listened to my concerns. I was happy that he focused more on a functional rather than traditional medical approach. That's extremely important to getting to a root cause of an illness. Throwing medicine at an illness without also treating the underlying root cause is a lazy approach in my opinion and Peter did not do that.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245637271
