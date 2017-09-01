Dr. Jaksa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peter Jaksa, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Jaksa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
- 1 30 N Michigan Ave Ste 814, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 372-4824
Ratings & Reviews
Really knows the ins and outs of the subject matter. He cares about his work and his clients.
About Dr. Peter Jaksa, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164751590
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaksa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaksa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaksa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaksa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.