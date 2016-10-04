Peter Jeong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Jeong, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Peter Jeong, CNP
Peter Jeong, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Jeong's Office Locations
- 1 52 Duane St, New York, NY 10007 Directions (718) 680-4693
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Peter listen to my concerns and made very good recommendations, I felt much better within a few days of seeing him.
About Peter Jeong, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Jeong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Peter Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Jeong.
