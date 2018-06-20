See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD

Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.

Dr. Langenfeld works at Peter Langenfeld OD in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gillian Claveria-Ooms, OD
Dr. Gillian Claveria-Ooms, OD
2.8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. David Shurtz, OD
Dr. David Shurtz, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Karen Rosen, OD
Dr. Karen Rosen, OD
4.8 (22)
View Profile

Dr. Langenfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Langenfeld OD
    2465 S Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 748-2020
  2. 2
    5405 E Granite St, Tucson, AZ 85707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 514-2029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Abrasion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetes Eye Care
Corneal Abrasion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetes Eye Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Langenfeld?

    Jun 20, 2018
    If you're new to the area and looking for an excellent optometrist, or not satisfied with your current provider, please allow me to recommend Dr. Langenfeld. My wife and I have been fortunate to have him as our optometrist for the past decade and absolutely trust in his professional skills. He and his staff are friendly, courteous and attentive to your needs. When treatment was needed that was outside of his expertise, his referrals have been the finest eye surgeons in the Tucson area.
    Bob & Blanca in AZ — Jun 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Langenfeld to family and friends

    Dr. Langenfeld's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Langenfeld

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD.

    About Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083670616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langenfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langenfeld works at Peter Langenfeld OD in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Langenfeld’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Langenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Langenfeld, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.