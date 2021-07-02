Dr. Leo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Leo, PHD
Overview of Dr. Peter Leo, PHD
Dr. Peter Leo, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Leo works at
Dr. Leo's Office Locations
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's at Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Ascension Seton Professional Building13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 206, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-7680
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time; a great listener; very polite.
About Dr. Peter Leo, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1376950931
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.
