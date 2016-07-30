Dr. Peter Lipnack, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipnack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lipnack, DC
Overview
Dr. Peter Lipnack, DC is a Chiropractor in Cartersville, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17 S PUBLIC SQ, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-5898
- 2 211 S Erwin St, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-5898
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pete helped our 15 year old daughter identify & resolve her issue from a cheer injury. We had been to several specialists & medical doctors who could not identify the cause of her debilitating. pain that she had endured for 15 months. Dr. Pete identified & resolved her issue within an hour.
About Dr. Peter Lipnack, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1376630228
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipnack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipnack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipnack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipnack.
