Dr. Peter Lolli, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Peter Lolli, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Lolli, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Lolli works at
Locations
Peter P. Lolli, Ph.D.2711 Pinedale Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 282-0052
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Lolli, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1386689966
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lolli accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lolli works at
Dr. Lolli speaks French.
Dr. Lolli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lolli.
