Dr. Moisan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Moisan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Moisan, PHD is a Psychologist in Valatie, NY.
Dr. Moisan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kinderhook Psychological Services Pllc3055 Route 9, Valatie, NY 12184 Directions (518) 758-2237
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moisan?
About Dr. Peter Moisan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1598835175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moisan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moisan works at
Dr. Moisan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moisan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moisan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moisan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.