Peter Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Morton
Overview
Peter Morton is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8433 N Black Canyon Hwy Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 249-8707
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morton expertly assisted us as Parenting Coordinator with a particularly complicated and contentious Family Court case. Dr. Morton was impartial and kept the children in the forefront of all his recommendations to both parents and the court. His ability to negotiate compromise was instrumental in the case.
About Peter Morton
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902974900
