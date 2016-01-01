Dr. Peter Oas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Oas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Oas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Niceville, FL.
Dr. Oas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peter T Oas Phd PA707 Bayshore Dr, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 729-3117
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oas?
About Dr. Peter Oas, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144238270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oas works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Oas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.