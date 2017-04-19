See All Physicians Assistants in Morristown, NJ
Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Morristown, NJ. 

Peter Pimpinelli works at Atlantic Medical Group in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Health System Children's Health
    55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4340
  2. 2
    Goryeb Children's Center at Overlook Medical Center
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4340
  3. 3
    Atlantic Health System Children's Health- Flemington
    194 State Route 31 Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Endocrine Disorders
Hearing Screening
Diabetes
Endocrine Disorders
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Peter Pimpinelli?

    Apr 19, 2017
    PJ is awesome! My daughter felt just as comfortable with him as she does with Dr. Jill. He was so courteous and professional...truly an asset to the practice. Highly recommend!
    Valente in Secaucus, NJ — Apr 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Peter Pimpinelli to family and friends

    Peter Pimpinelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Peter Pimpinelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C.

    About Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871903880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ramapo College of New Jersey
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Pimpinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peter Pimpinelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Pimpinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Peter Pimpinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Pimpinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Pimpinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Pimpinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Peter Pimpinelli, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.