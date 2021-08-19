Overview of Dr. Peter Schmid, OD

Dr. Peter Schmid, OD is an Optometrist in Streetsboro, OH. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Schmid works at ClearVision Centers in Streetsboro, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Hudson, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.