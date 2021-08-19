Dr. Peter Schmid, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schmid, OD is an Optometrist in Streetsboro, OH. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
ClearVision Centers1155 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (330) 296-6293
Cataract Pros1558 Akron Peninsula Rd # A, Akron, OH 44313 Directions (330) 922-0828
Clear Vision Centers5697 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 626-2020Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had an issue with my right eye this morning and they got me in right away. The staff and Dr Schmid were friendly and professional.
- Optometry
- English
- 1508807165
- Cleveland VA Med Ctr
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Schmid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmid accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmid.
