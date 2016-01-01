Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Schulman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Schulman, PHD is a Psychologist in Boynton Beach, FL.
Dr. Schulman works at
Locations
Compass Health Systems, PA10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (888) 852-6672
Compass Health Systems PA1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (561) 752-9490
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Schulman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1699763789
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman works at
Dr. Schulman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.