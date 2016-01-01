See All Clinical Psychologists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Peter Smith, ED.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Smith, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chapel Hill, NC. 

Dr. Smith works at Dr. Peter J. Smith, Ed.D., PLLC in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Peter J. Smith, Ed.D., PLLC
    100 Westgreen Dr Ste 201, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 933-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Training of Professionals Chevron Icon
Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Peter Smith, ED.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306875612
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Luther College (1977, Summa Cum Laude)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Smith, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Dr. Peter J. Smith, Ed.D., PLLC in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.

