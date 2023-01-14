Peter Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Smith, PA-C
Overview
Peter Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Peter Smith works at
Locations
James A Zimmer DO PC5715 Kittery Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80911 Directions (719) 392-3883
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor, concerned about my mental as well as my physical health. I switched doctors and insurance just to see him again. He really works for me.
About Peter Smith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710152962
Frequently Asked Questions
14 patients have reviewed Peter Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Smith.
