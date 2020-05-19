See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Northridge, CA
Dr. Peter Tien, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Peter Tien, OD

Dr. Peter Tien, OD is an Optometrist in Northridge, CA. 

Dr. Tien works at El Projecto Del Barrio in Northridge, CA with other offices in Baldwin Park, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rafik Latif MD A Medical Corporation
    18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 330, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 882-7700
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Kaiser Sunnyside Med Office
    1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2020
    I have every confidence in Dr. Tien and would recommend him to everyone..... He spotted a tear in my retina. So very thankful for him and the staff at Specialty Eye Care...
    Deborah Williams — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Tien, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710339114
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tien accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

