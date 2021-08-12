Peter Timmerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Timmerman
Overview
Peter Timmerman is a Physician Assistant in Santa Rosa, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2777 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 291-7967
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Peter Timmerman?
Peter has always been incredibly patient, empathetic, knowledgeable and professional. I've benefitted greatly from his care and wish he still practiced in the area!
About Peter Timmerman
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629549654
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Timmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Peter Timmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Timmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Timmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Timmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.