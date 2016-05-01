Dr. Peter Whiteley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Whiteley, DC
Overview
Dr. Peter Whiteley, DC is a Chiropractor in Escondido, CA.
Dr. Whiteley works at
Locations
Integrative Acupuncture Corp.1042 W EL NORTE PKWY, Escondido, CA 92026 Directions (760) 480-7555
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Whiteley is the best chiropractor I've ever gone to. He is fun to talk to and very good at adjustments, and never make you feel like you have to come see him again soon or you'll never feel better. He also has extensive knowledge about supplements and when and what to use. He has helped me with both liver and gallbladder problems by recommending herbal supplements. This week I've been in horrible pain from a pinched nerve and he came in outside his normal hours just to help me.
About Dr. Peter Whiteley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1417964883
Dr. Whiteley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteley.
