Peter Wigg, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Wigg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Peter Wigg, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Peter Wigg, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Riverhead, NY.
Peter Wigg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peter F Wigg Psyd Psychologist PC810 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 365-5241
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Peter Wigg?
About Peter Wigg, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1699852079
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Wigg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Wigg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Peter Wigg works at
Peter Wigg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Wigg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Wigg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Wigg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.