Dr. Peter Wilcox, DNP
Dr. Peter Wilcox, DNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Peter Wilcox is one of the best medical professionals I've ever had the pleasure of seeing (am in my 60's, so have seen my share). Very knowledgeable and knows what's needed to get the job done in the most efficient and best way possible. He also gives you his honest opinion. I DIDN'T feel like part of the herd of cattle or with a dollar sign on my forehead like in many offices, and didn't feel rushed. He also honestly seems to care and appears to enjoy educating people on what they want and need to know. A definite breath of fresh air in the medical industry.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
- 1285049965
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
