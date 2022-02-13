Dr. Zinkus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Zinkus, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Zinkus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 777 Washington Ave Ste 360, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-6352
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zinkus?
Ignore the negative reviews! Dr. Zinkus and host wife who is a pediatric OT are an amazing pair and have saved so many children and their parents. Those negative reviews are obviously unhappy people who have zero control over their children—I know this for a FACT!! If you want the best then see Dr Zinkus!
About Dr. Peter Zinkus, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376575704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinkus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinkus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.