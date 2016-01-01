Petia Papazoglou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Petia Papazoglou
Offers telehealth
Overview of Petia Papazoglou
Petia Papazoglou is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Petia Papazoglou works at
Petia Papazoglou's Office Locations
Kings Medical Care PC7620 Bay Pkwy Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 232-1492
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Petia Papazoglou
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558798850
Frequently Asked Questions
Petia Papazoglou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Petia Papazoglou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Petia Papazoglou. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Petia Papazoglou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Petia Papazoglou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Petia Papazoglou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.