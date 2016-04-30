See All Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Petra Peper, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Petra Peper, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Peper works at PSOS in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychological Services of Scottsdale P L. C.
    Psychological Services of Scottsdale P L. C.
    11201 N Tatum Blvd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain

Ratings & Reviews
Apr 30, 2016
I searched and searched for someone that focused on pain and psychology and it was their specialty. I struggle with CRPS and it is debilitating. No one understood but she gets it. She is kind, understanding and supportive. She explains the correlation of pain and the mental terrorizing that walk hand in hand with CRPS/RSD. She is even working with my pain Dr so they are a stronger support. In this nightmare, those 2 are my lifesavers...literally.
Darci in Chandler, AZ — Apr 30, 2016
About Dr. Petra Peper, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932324290
Frequently Asked Questions

