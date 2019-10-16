Phares Book, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phares Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Phares Book, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Phares Book, PSY is a Psychologist in Caldwell, ID.
Phares Book works at
Locations
Caldwell Psychological Services1815 S 10th Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 459-6962
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have met with Dr. Book several times. I really like his insight and help. He is very busy and I must book appointments out in advance. Worth it.
About Phares Book, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1386660678
Education & Certifications
- Pacific University
Frequently Asked Questions
Phares Book accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phares Book has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Phares Book. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phares Book.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phares Book, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phares Book appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.