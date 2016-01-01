Phebe Gordon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phebe Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Phebe Gordon, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Phebe Gordon, APRN
Phebe Gordon, APRN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Phebe Gordon works at
Phebe Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Phebe Gordon?
About Phebe Gordon, APRN
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1093264996
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Phebe Gordon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Phebe Gordon using Healthline FindCare.
Phebe Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phebe Gordon works at
Phebe Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Phebe Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phebe Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phebe Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.