Phianh Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phianh Nguyen, APRN
Overview of Phianh Nguyen, APRN
Phianh Nguyen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX.
Phianh Nguyen works at
Phianh Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Plano Texas Health Presbyterian6124 W Parker Rd Ste 336, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 265-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Phianh Nguyen?
Phi is so good! Exhibits such a caring and concerned demeanor. Professional, competent, efficient. Have total confidence in her and Dr. Badr.
About Phianh Nguyen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104254986
Frequently Asked Questions
Phianh Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phianh Nguyen works at
2 patients have reviewed Phianh Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phianh Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phianh Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phianh Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.