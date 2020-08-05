Philip Bluemel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philip Bluemel, MFCC
Philip Bluemel, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA.
Locations
Phil Bluemel Family Therapy Inc.3300 Douglas Blvd Ste 240, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 787-0555
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Highly recommend Phil to everyone I know. He has helped so much.
About Philip Bluemel, MFCC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356362867
4 patients have reviewed Philip Bluemel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Bluemel.
