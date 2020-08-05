See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Roseville, CA
Philip Bluemel, MFCC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Philip Bluemel, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. 

Philip Bluemel works at Phil Bluemel Family Therapy Inc. in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phil Bluemel Family Therapy Inc.
    3300 Douglas Blvd Ste 240, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 787-0555
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Philip Bluemel, MFCC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356362867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Philip Bluemel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Philip Bluemel works at Phil Bluemel Family Therapy Inc. in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Philip Bluemel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Philip Bluemel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Bluemel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Bluemel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Bluemel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

