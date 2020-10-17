Philip Bibb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Philip Bibb
Overview of Philip Bibb
Philip Bibb is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Philip Bibb works at
Philip Bibb's Office Locations
Coastal Family Practice & Internal Medicine2207 Delaney Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 763-3481
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome great Doctor!!
About Philip Bibb
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1598827180
Philip Bibb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philip Bibb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Philip Bibb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Bibb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Bibb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Bibb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.