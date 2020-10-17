See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Philip Bibb

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Philip Bibb

Philip Bibb is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Philip Bibb works at Coastal Family Practice & Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Philip Bibb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Family Practice & Internal Medicine
    2207 Delaney Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-3481
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Philip Bibb

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598827180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Philip Bibb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Philip Bibb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Philip Bibb works at Coastal Family Practice & Internal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Philip Bibb’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Philip Bibb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Bibb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Bibb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Bibb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

