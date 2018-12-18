Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip Bolton, DC
Overview
Dr. Philip Bolton, DC is a Chiropractor in Bloomington, IL.

Locations


Bolton Chiropractic Clinic Ltd211 S Prospect Rd Ste 5, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 662-7788
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolton?
After having back pain on and off for years, Dr. Bolton was recommended to me. I went in and my back pain was gone when he finished with me. If i’d A known it was that easy, I would have gone to him years agp
About Dr. Philip Bolton, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1336179225
Frequently Asked Questions

