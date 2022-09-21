Philip Dunbar-Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Philip Dunbar-Mayer, PSY
Overview of Philip Dunbar-Mayer, PSY
Philip Dunbar-Mayer, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Issaquah, WA.
Philip Dunbar-Mayer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Philip Dunbar-Mayer's Office Locations
-
1
Susan Toth Patiejunas Ph.d. LLC1700 NW Gilman Blvd Ste 205, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 877-3484
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Philip Dunbar-Mayer?
Very happy with the testing and evaluation processes. He explained everything in a easy to understand language. Very thorough report that helped with his iep at school.
About Philip Dunbar-Mayer, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1164752507
Frequently Asked Questions
Philip Dunbar-Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philip Dunbar-Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Philip Dunbar-Mayer works at
12 patients have reviewed Philip Dunbar-Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Dunbar-Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Dunbar-Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Dunbar-Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.