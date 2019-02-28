See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Philip Ford, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Philip Ford, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Philip Ford works at Allmed Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elkhorn Surgical Center
    5255 Elkhorn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95842 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 334-1100

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Philip Ford, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851451140
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Philip Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Philip Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Philip Ford works at Allmed Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Philip Ford’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Philip Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Ford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

