Philip McKay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Philip McKay, PA-C
Overview
Philip McKay, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ventura, CA.
Philip McKay works at
Locations
Americashealth Plan Inc.200 S Wells Rd Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93004 Directions (805) 659-1740
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Philip McKay, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437485281
Frequently Asked Questions
Philip McKay accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philip McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Philip McKay works at
2 patients have reviewed Philip McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.