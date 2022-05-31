See All Chiropractors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Philip Ross, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Ross, DC is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic - D.C. and Logan College of Chiropractic - MS in Sports Sci & Rehabilitation.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2419 BALDWICK RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 922-9355

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 31, 2022
I’ve seen Dr. Ross for over a year now, and he’s helped me tremendously through a severe head injury. He’s always gone above and beyond trying to find new ways to help me, you can easily tell he genuinely cares about helping others. Not only did his chiropractic skills and knowledge help me recover, his optimism and incredibly kind and pleasant nature always kept me hopeful and motivated to keep fighting through my injury. My recovery would not have been possible without his hard work and determination, I cannot recommend Dr. Ross enough!
Zack — May 31, 2022
Photo: Dr. Philip Ross, DC
About Dr. Philip Ross, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649836578
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Logan College of Chiropractic - D.C.|Logan College of Chiropractic - MS in Sports Sci & Rehabilitation
