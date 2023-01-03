See All Chiropractors in Liberty, MO
Phillip Chapman, CH

Chiropractic
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Phillip Chapman, CH is a Chiropractor in Liberty, MO. 

Phillip Chapman works at Liberty Chiropractic Center in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liberty Chiropractic Center
    257 W Mill St, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 200-0782
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jan 03, 2023
    I have been seeing Dr. Chapman for several years now after my colleague recommended him. He is kind, gentle, thoroughly explains what he is doing and why, and genuinely cares about my health. Dr. Chapman spends the appropriate amount of time with me and is never in a hurry to leave the room. I am very satisfied with Dr. Chapman’s expertise and will continue to value his services.
    Joanie — Jan 03, 2023
    About Phillip Chapman, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992728505
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Phillip Chapman, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phillip Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Phillip Chapman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Phillip Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Phillip Chapman works at Liberty Chiropractic Center in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Phillip Chapman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Phillip Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillip Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phillip Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phillip Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

