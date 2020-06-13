Dr. Phillip Foster, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Foster, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Foster, PHD is a Christian Counselor in Bloomington, IL.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
-
1
Psychology Specialists808 S Eldorado Rd Ste 102, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 706-3190
- 2 5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 117, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 706-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
Dr. Foster has been my counselor for two years now and he's a blessing to me. His guidance and support means a whole lot. I thank God for him!
About Dr. Phillip Foster, PHD
- Christian Counseling
- English
- 1861538779
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.