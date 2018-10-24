Dr. Phillip Liggins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Liggins, OD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Liggins, OD
Dr. Phillip Liggins, OD is an Optometrist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Liggins works at
Dr. Liggins' Office Locations
-
1
Snowden River Vision Center8600 Snowden River Pkwy Ste 309, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 715-1336Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liggins?
Great service. I have been going to Dr. Liggins for about 18 years and always very pleased with his service and professionalism.
About Dr. Phillip Liggins, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1922148261
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liggins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liggins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liggins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.