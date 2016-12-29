See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Phillip Steiner, OD

Optometry
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Phillip Steiner, OD

Dr. Phillip Steiner, OD is an Optometrist in Falls Church, VA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6201 Leesburg Pike Ste 7, Falls Church, VA 22044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 237-1770
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2016
    Fantastic experience! me and my wife went to his office as walk in for just an eye exam his reception staff was polite and very helpful. Dr. Steiner is very personable and experienced. They have very flexible business hour's. We were short on time today, but planning to revisit his office for my wife's glasses.
    Dec 29, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Steiner, OD
    About Dr. Phillip Steiner, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790833234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Steiner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

