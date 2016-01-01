Dr. Phillip Tate, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Tate, PHD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Tate, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Tate works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Behavioral Medicine and Neuropsychology Associates Pllc2013 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 383-3355
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tate?
About Dr. Phillip Tate, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023385366
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tate accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.