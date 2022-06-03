Phillip Wister accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phillip Wister, MFT
Overview
Phillip Wister, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2740 Fulton Ave Ste 124, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 834-8654
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Phillip Wister?
I am Phillip Wister. This site was put up by a company trying to extort money from me. The information is wrong, and read the ratings for what they are worth. Angry people will reflect that and positive people will reflect that. I am a perfect stranger to both.
About Phillip Wister, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, German
- 1629085337
Frequently Asked Questions
Phillip Wister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phillip Wister speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Phillip Wister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phillip Wister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phillip Wister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phillip Wister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.