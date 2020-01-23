See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Garden Grove, CA
Phillip Yoo, CHIRMD

Sports Medicine
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Phillip Yoo, CHIRMD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. 

Phillip Yoo works at Orange County Acupuncture Clinic in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Acupuncture Clinic
    12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 609, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 636-2741

Jan 23, 2020
It's been an in creditable experience. I've been told for years and right up to the time I had my stem cell transplant its a matter when you will to have a knee replacement. I always knew the knee replacement would always be there. Listening to testimonials and with Dr. Yoo's experience I felt this was a great option. It's been the best choice I could have chosen. Very early from the start I was free of pain and now I'm able to get up from sitting after an amount of time an easily have normal strides instantly. I cant remember the last time I was ever able to do this. I can not say enough about Dr Yoo's staff how good they have been with working on my knee and even some other ares of my body as well. Dr. Yoo's stem cell surgery has changed my life to be able to walk & stand for long periods of time. I was just at a trade show where I walked and stood for hours without sitting. I could never have done this for years and now I can without needing to ice down.
Kevin Haeberle — Jan 23, 2020
About Phillip Yoo, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154636876
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

