Dr. McLeod accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phoebe McLeod, PHD
Overview
Dr. Phoebe McLeod, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbia, SC.
Locations
Columbia VA Healthcare System6439 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209 Directions (803) 776-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She has made a world of difference in my life. By helping me learn about, and deal with old issues using Voice Dialogue, she has also helped me improve my physical well-being. My whole family has noticed the new me, and is impressed. I would absolutely recommend Dr. McLeod (and have).
About Dr. Phoebe McLeod, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336156256
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
