Overview of Dr. Phuong Huynh, MD

Dr. Phuong Huynh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with William Beaumont Hospital Michigan



Dr. Huynh works at Nch Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.