Dr. Phuong Huynh, MD
Dr. Phuong Huynh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with William Beaumont Hospital Michigan
Nch Medical Group2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 108, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-4343
Cardiology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-0726Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My surgeon preformed TURP surgery on my enlarged prostate. The catheter he installed was giving me a lot of pain. DR Huynh came to the hospital to check up on my as my surgeon was not available. His bedside manner was excellent. He removed the catheter stopping the pain and suffering. I have the highest regard for him as an excellent urologist. I am up and around. I am still recovering but have am working normally. He advised I may require a trip to the emergency room to reinstall the catheter but I did not need to. I highly recommend him for doing what had to be done when all the others were standing around treating symptoms.
- Urology
- English
